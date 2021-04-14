Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into Logan hotel room

Booking photo for Russell D. South (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Pleasant View man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after police report he tried to break into a Logan hotel room. Russell D. South was booked early Tuesday morning into the Cache County Jail.

South was arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with disarming a police officer, a third-degree felony and five other misdemeanors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar asked the court to hold South without bail. She explained how the suspect reportedly tried to kick the hotel room door in, to get to the alleged victim. When Logan City police officers tried to intervene, he fought and tried to resist, taking a Taser from one of them.

South angrily told the court he was going to sue the officers who tried to arrest him. He continued to interrupt the hearing until Judge Brian Cannell ordered deputies to mute the jail’s web camera.

Lachmar called South a flight risk. She said he is facing multiple misdemeanor cases in Weber and Davis counties.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered South to remain in jail and appear again in court April 19.

