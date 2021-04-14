Utah broadcasters team up with Gov. Spencer Cox for statewide radio broadcast

The Utah Broadcasters Association and News/Talk KVNU, along with stations across the state, are excited to announce “DIRECT LINK … Live on-the-air with Governor Spencer Cox.”

DIRECT LINK is a new call-in radio program. Radio stations throughout the state will carry the program every other month starting April 14th, 2021 from 6-7 pm and in northern Utah it will air on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, streamed live on the KVNU mobile app and on kvnutalk.com.

“DIRECT LINK with Governor Cox is a classic example of the important role local radio stations play. Programs like this create a valued dialogue between local citizens and government leaders in real time,” said Michele Zabriskie, President and CEO of the Utah Broadcasters Association.

Utahns throughout the state will be able to call 855-399-6800, a central, toll free phone number and talk directly with Governor Cox. They can ask him about any topic they wish.

Gov. Cox made it clear during his campaign and since being inaugurated earlier this year that he will have a decidedly-focused approach to rural Utah. In cooperation with his office, rural broadcasters from throughout the state have been working together to establish this new platform that allows the governor to interact with Utahns all over the state, not just the Wasatch Front.

“We’re pleased that the governor is maintaining his campaign promise to represent the entire state, not just those who live between Provo and Ogden,” said Cache Valley Media Group President and CEO Kent Frandsen. “For many years KVNU had been part of statewide broadcasts that gave the governor a voice to reach the entire state, and for rural Utahns to ask questions that could be unique to their geographic areas. We’re honored to once again join forces with other broadcasters who, like us, represent, reflect and serve their local communities.”

Zabriskie pointed out, “Callers will literally help dictate what specific issues are discussed. We know this new program will address a wide variety of topics — from highlighting statewide issues, to rural issues and concerns.”

Hosts of DIRECT LINK will vary from radio stations around the state. April’s program will originate out of Manti from Mid-Utah Radio.

“With Governor Cox’s InUtah focus this is the perfect time to broadcast a state-wide resource like DIRECT LINK,” added Zabrskie.

DIRECT LINK — Live on the air with Governor Cox taking your calls – marks the first time there will be a statewide radio program of this nature, since Jon Huntsman was Governor.