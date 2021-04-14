Utah’s COVID deaths decline but cases and hospitalizations are up

No new coronavirus deaths were included in the Wednesday report from the Utah Department of Health. There have been a total of 2,161 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

There were 33 deaths due to the virus in Utah the first 10 days of April; there have been a total of two the last four days.

However, at the same time Utah’s number of new cases grew by 500 for the first time in more than a week and statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 24 to 148.

Among Wednesday’s 500 new cases statewide were 33 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. There have been 391,177 positive cases in Utah the last 13 months with 21,051 in northern Utah.

Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 21,055 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties (20,666 of those patients are described as “recovered”). Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,738) followed by Box Elder County (5,152) and Rich County (145).

There have been 230,518 total tests administered in northern Utah including 170,923 in Cache County, 58,004 in Box Elder County and 1,591 in Rich County.

The state health department said 30,243 more vaccines were administered since Tuesday and vaccinations in Utah now total almost 1.77 million. All Utahns who are now fully vaccinated total 714,923.

Almost 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been over 4.4 million total tests administered in the state. Since Tuesday 8,155 people were tested for the first time and a total of 19,832 tests were administered.

Among the 148 hospitalized Wednesday, 59 of those are in intensive care units. That is the same as Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 394 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 7.7 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8 percent, which is when all results are included.

In Idaho there have been 183,910 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,165 positive cases in Franklin County, 373 in Bear Lake County and 352 in Oneida County.