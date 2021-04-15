Brittany Lynn Santana

July 20, 1987 – April 10, 2021 (age 33)

Born in Dodge City, Kansas to Leonel Arturo Santana Sr. and Isabel Marie Griffin, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie (Nina) and friend unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021 in Logan, Utah.

She grew up in Preston, Idaho and Logan, Utah with her 3 siblings and many cousins, who she absolutely adored. She obtained her GED and Associates degree in graphic design and proudly graduated with honors.

Brittany was an incredibly spiritual and loving person who saw the best in everyone and everything surrounding her. Her pride and joy were her nieces and nephews, as well as her siblings, but most of all her mother Isabel.

She enjoyed many things such as shopping, sketching/painting, long aimless drives, photography, but most of all office supplies LOL.

She was preceded in death by Granny Goose (Mary Esther Henderson), Grandpa Ed (Edward James Griffin), Grandpa Curly (Carol Dean Henderson), her Aunt Diane Griffin, Uncle Bud Griffin, Grandpa Santana (Hector Santana) Grandma Santana (Maria De Jesus Santana), and our dog Bolt.

She is survived by Chris and Isabel Spence, Leonel Arturo Santana Sr., Melissa Santana (Nicholas Yeaman) Leonel Santana Jr. (Heidi Hale Santana), Julian Spence, Kamron Cabe, Kodie Yeaman, Kayla Yeaman, Dominick Santana, Riot Scheller, Keidis Santana, IzzieMae Santana, Hailey Homer, Zoey Jensen, Desmond Jensen, Livianne Homer, Elysius Homer, Dustin Yeaman and Kacy Schauer.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home located, 162 East 400 North in Logan, Utah. We ask that those attending please wear casual attire, football related attire preferred aka your “Sunday Best”.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.