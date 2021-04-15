County council delays decision on controversial rezone request

This schematic illustrates the aerated static pile composting process that Logan officials plan to employ to convert biosolid residue from their regional waste water treatment plant into agricultural compost.

CACHE COUNTY – After another night of public outcry against a proposed regional composting site in Benson, the members of the Cache County Council decided not to make any decision on the heated controversy.

A public hearing on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting of the county council drew the usual advocates for and against the proposal, plus a few new faces.

Dr. Ryan Dupont of the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department at Utah State University joined Logan city officials in trying to allay the fears of Benson residents that the proposed composing site would be source of noxious odors and ground water contamination.

Those officials are seeking permission to rezone a city-owned 47-acre parcel of land at 1400 North and 3200 West from agricultural use to public infrastructure. The purpose of that request is to establish a 10-acre site where biosolid waste products from a soon-to-be completed regional water treatment plant can be mixed with green waste to create agricultural compost.

Dupont added his professional expertise to that of Leland Myers, the former general manager of the Central Davis Sewer District in Layton, in praising the city’s plan to use aerated static pile procedures at the proposed composting facility. That process, they said, would help to reduce odors from the biosolids while providing a significant reduction in pharmaceutical contamination and recapturing valuable quantities of phosphorus.

In early March, the members of the Cache County Planning Commission recommended denial of the proposed rezone, citing six reasons for their decision.

On Tuesday, County Development Director Chris Harrild summarized those reasons as failure to provide adequate information about alternatives to composting; failure to provide adequate information about alternative locations for the composting site; significant public opposition to the city’s plan; potential negative impact on the gateway to the Benson community; potential for failure resulting in air and water pollution; and failure to provide adequate assurances of the facility’s ability to control odors.

Again leading the charge of Benson residents opposing the rezone request, retired judge Thomas Willmore argued that the city’s presentation on Tuesday still didn’t address some of those concerns. That was particularly true, he said, of the concerns about the potential of ground water contamination and the possibility of more viable alternative cites for the composting facility.

In his own presentation, Willmore identified two parcels of city land – one of 51 acres and another covering 77 acres – as possible alternative locations. Both of them, he argued, are closer to the Logan Landfill and the regional waste water treatment plant, which would reduce the cost of transporting materials to the composting site.

In discussion leading up to the county council vote, members Barbara Y. Tidwell and Gordon A. Zilles agreed that Logan officials had mounted convincing arguments about the composting process, but they were still uncertain about the wisdom of locating the proposed facility in Benson.

Council member David L. Erickson added that he believes that the residents of Benson had already been burdened enough with the presence of city waste water polishing ponds adjacent to their community.

Noting that his colleagues seemed to be in agreement that alternative sites for the proposed composting facility needed to be explored, council member Paul R. Borup moved that the council should uphold the denial of the rezone request and send the issue back through the planning process.

With council members Karl B. Ward and Zilles abstaining, that motion ultimately failed to muster sufficient votes.

The lack of a final decision leaves the rezone request in limbo until the county council meets again in late April.

In the meantime, council chair Gina Worthen reported that she had received an E-Mail message from Logan City Council chair Mark Anderson offering to discuss alternative site options for the composting facility.