Doris “Liz” Reeves

January 15, 1943 ~ April 13, 2021 (age 78)

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 due to heart failure.

She was born January 15, 1943 in Tremonton, Utah, to Verdon and Orpha Larsen Thompson. She grew up in Corinne, Utah, and later graduated from Box Elder High School.

She married LaMar (Mim) Davis and had two daughters, Jana and Gayle. They later divorced. She married Darwin Reeves and they later divorced.

Liz was well known for her delicious candy. She could make divinity on a rainy day with no problem. Everyone loved her divinity, fudge, nut balls, and sugar cookies!

She was an avid Utah Jazz fan, through thick and thin. She loved to keep stats on all the players using her colored gel pens in her Jazz notebook. It was best not to call or visit her during a Jazz game. She loved reading books, and watching cooking and crime shows.

She was an endowed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Liz worked at Hamilton’s Drug Store, Smith’s Food, Kent’s Grocery Store, and retired from Morton Int. (later Autoliv) She was an organ donor.

Most of all she loved being a grandma. She never hesitated sharing her cup of Diet Coke with her grandkids. She attended every piano recital, school activity, or sports game for any of her grandchildren (unless there was a Jazz game on).

She will be remembered for always having soda pop and a new bag of Lay’s potato chips waiting for her grandkids. Also, for her willingness to stop whatever she was doing and help her daughters or grandkids.

Liz is survived by her daughters Jana (Doug) Young, and Gayle Davis. Her grandchildren: Makul Davis; Brennan, Ryan, Wyatt, Celeste, and Jansen Young. Her sister, Dorma Reynolds, brother Ray Thompson, sisters-in-law Lynda Thompson and Carolyn Lake. Also, special friend, LouAnn Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Dwain and Harold Thompson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Brigham City West Stake Center, 895 North 625 West, Brigham City, Utah at 11:00am with a viewing prior to the service at 10:00 – 10:45am. A Viewing will also be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.