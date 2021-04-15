Governor Cox brings back statewide radio call-in show

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is continuing to stay mum on the politically charged topic of a statewide mask mandate.

LOGAN — Utah’s governor concluded his 100th day in office speaking with constituents during a statewide radio broadcast. DIRECT LINK…Live on-the-air with Governor Spencer Cox aired Wednesday night on News Talk KVNU and other stations of the Utah Broadcasters Association.

Gov. Cox said the coronavirus has made the first 100 days of his term feel like 100 years sometimes. Many have asked him why the state has still ordered masks to be worn in schools, especially as the statewide mandate was lifted.

“Trust me,” expressed Cox, “I would love nothing more than to not have masks anywhere in the state right now. We are working very closely with our health professionals to get this right. We are so close to the end, and so close to the end of the school year. There are so many things to take into account. It is a very complicated issue. The thing about schools, they are the perfect place for the virus to spread. Anytime you are indoors and in close contact with people for a long amount of time, that is where the virus spreads the most.”

The governor praised health officials for navigating through the pandemic, while still allowing schools to be open. If vaccinations continue at the pace they are going, he expects all restrictions will be lifted by the end of May.

During the show, a caller asked what the governor would do if President Joe Bidden tried to impose further restrictions on guns. He brought up how Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

“I’m not opposed to those things,” said Gov. Cox, “but they are a waste of time and I don’t like to waste people’s time to make them think that there is something out there that isn’t a thing. What I am going to do and always will do is protect the Second Amendment Rights, and we will make sure the Constitution always has a sanctuary in the state of Utah.”

Gov. Cox answered additional questions about infrastructure funding in rural parts of the state and how to replace decreasing gas tax funds. Also, he discussed efforts to work with the federal government on the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

As the hourlong broadcast concluded, the topic of immigration came up. A listener asked what the governor can do to prevent illegal immigrants from coming into the state as President Biden changes federal policies.

“It is a crisis at the border,” said Gov. Cox. “The numbers are huge and it is a major problem the administration has to get a hold of. We are working very closely with those governors at the border. We think it is more effective when non-border states work with border states on these issues, to get the attention of the administration. They realize there is a problem and they realize they have made mistakes. We are hoping they will correct course very soon and will be pushing for them to do that.”

DIRECT LINK…Live on-the-air with Governor Spencer Cox will be broadcast every other month. The next broadcast is scheduled for June 8.