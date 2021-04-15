Hunter Safety instructors save lives and build confidence

Dave Gatherum talks to his eight year old daughter Ellie about aiming yesterday at the Cache Valley Shooting Range. Ellie wants to be a target shooter instead of a hunter.

LOGAN – The Utah Hunter Safety program has saved countless lives over the past 70 years and given many young hunters confidence in their ability to use firearms.

Dave Gatherum is one of the volunteer instructors at Cache Valley Shooting Range. As the Northern Region Instructor of the Year in 2019 he may not be the longest running gun safety instructor in Utah, but he has been volunteering for 30 years. He started his stint as an instructor when he was 24 years old and he is still going strong.

“They sent a letter out looking for volunteers in 1991 and I thought it would be a great way to help young people know how to be safe around guns,” he said. “I grew up around firearms, my dad taught me how to use them.”

Gatherum who lives in Hyde Park still uses the .22 caliber Ruger carbine his father gave him when he was 12 years old.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said the Hunter Education Program in Utah began in 1957 to reduce gun related accidents. At that time, Utah had one of the highest rates of hunting accidents in the U.S. That year, there were 165,081 licensed hunters in Utah, and a reported 126 hunting Division of Wildlife Resources incidents, 22 of which ended in fatalities.

“I have a love and a passion for the outdoors, especially firearms,” he said. “Using firearms became my hobby and I want to pay it back. It’s been good for me to help others learn to be safe around guns.”

Gatherum is one of 342 volunteer instructors across the state that teach hunter education classes.

“Right now, I’m a nontraditional instructor,” he said. “I go out to the range one day a week for two hours with a goal to get my students familiar with their guns. If someone is struggling, I’ll put in extra time to help them.”

When he is not so busy with other commitments, he wants to spend more time at the range. Gatherum said it’s important his students have a wonderful experience learning firearm safety.

“Learning gun safety is important for everyone and there is no age limit as to when to start,” he said. “I wanted my children to know what to do if they go into a friend’s house and they see a gun.”

The father of four said his children knew not to touch a firearm at someone’s house and to come home and tell their parents right away if there was one unattended.

“I teach my students four things that will keep them from ever having an accident,” he said. “I teach them to,

1-Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

2- Always point the barrel of the gun in a safe direction.

3-Be sure of your target and what is behind it.

4-Keep you finger outside of the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.”

Gatherum’s wife, Tina, supports her husband’s passion for helping people knowing firearm safety.

“David is very much a proponent for gun safety and for educating young people about the ethical part of Hunter Education,” she said. “He is a little hesitant about being spotlighted because there are a lot of great instructors who feel the same as he does about that and put in many volunteer hours for the program.”

DWR Hunter Education Program Manager RaLynne Takeda said she was grateful for incredible instructors like Gatherum and others who are willing to offer their time and talents in educating the next generation of hunters in Utah.

“In these hunter education classes, instructors can share their skills, including their expertise and love of the outdoors, firearm safety and marksmanship, among other things,” Takeda said. “They have the incredible opportunity to pass their outdoor knowledge and skills on to others. They can instill their love of hunting and appreciation for wildlife in someone else. That’s a pretty unique experience. And, as an added benefit, some retailers and manufacturers offer discounts to hunter education instructors.”

How to become a hunter education instructor in Utah

Anyone interested in becoming a hunter education instructor can apply on the DWR website. Applicants must pass a background check, complete an online training course and attend an in-person training session with the DWR. Instructors are required to teach at least one hunter education class each year and can pick the location and dates for the course.

Instructors are required to take a training course every two years and pass a background check every five years to remain an active hunter education instructor.

Due to COVID-19, the DWR has temporarily postponed all instructor-led, in-person courses until further notice, and is just offering online courses. The field-day exercise is also temporarily being offered virtually, although some small, field-day exercises are still being offered in person.

To hunt in Utah, everyone born after Dec. 31, 1965, must complete a state-offered hunter education class or participate in the Trial Hunting Program. Find more information about the programs by visiting the DWR website.