August 30, 1965 – April 12, 2021 (age 55)

Lisa Ann Lockhart Bunnell, 55, passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on Monday, April 12, 2021 from complications of cancer. She fought valiantly and beat cancer but when complications arose, her mind and her spirit were strong but her body couldn’t continue.

Lisa was born on August 30, 1965 in Covington, Virginia to Ray Allison Lockhart and Ruby Dare Sampson, the third of three children.

Lisa loved everyone she met and everyone who met her loved her immediately. She had a way of making each person feel like they were the best and you were her friend forever. Everyone who had the blessing of knowing her was made better for it. She put her whole heart into whatever she was doing. She was loving, kind-hearted, compassionate, spunky and funny. One of the most endearing things about her was her sweet southern accent.

When Lisa was growing up, she had a friend who was deaf and they learned sign language together, a skill she used throughout her life. She attended Ricks College before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California, San Bernardino mission. After she returned home, she married the love of her life, Paul Robert Bunnell on July 21, 1989 in the Washington DC Temple. During their married life they lived in many places around the world while Paul was serving in the military.

Her life was lived in service in many ways. She was a registered nurse and served many years working with hospice patients. Lisa had a natural skill for providing comfort and reassurance to terminally ill patients while also helping family members get through those difficult times. She was most recently working as a school nurse for the Cache County School District, her true dream job, because she loved helping children so much.

She also served faithfully and with her whole heart in many callings for her church which included 5 years as an early morning seminary teacher, young women and primary leader, and an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple where she helped the ASL (American Sign Language) patrons. Lisa could always be found helping new mothers with their babies at church. Lisa’s focus was always helping others come closer to Jesus Christ, whom she loved with her whole heart. Her testimony was strong and she showed that by the way she lived her life. Lisa was a true disciple of Jesus Christ and the best example of Christ like love because of the way she lived her life.

She had a passion for helping others. She was always looking for ways that she could make someone’s life a little easier and would do anything that was needed. But her true passion in life was her family. She adored her husband and her three children. Spencer, Perri and Camille and most recently, her little granddaughter, Theodora, who joined their family just over a year ago. They were the light and inspiration in her life each day.

Lisa loved to cook, do home canning, Mexican food, old time southern gospel music, squirrels, helping other people, her ducks who followed her wherever she went and her little puppy Cooper, that she had for only a short time.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Spencer (Milly), Perri and Camille (Tadd); her precious little granddaughter, Theodora; her brother Ray Lockhart (Liesl); and sister Kathy (Jerry) Buck. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am in the Smithfield 9th Ward Chapel, 660 West 220 North, Smithfield, Utah. Friends may call Friday evening at the church from 6:00 – 8:00pm and also on Saturday morning from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah.

