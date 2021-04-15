State officials and local tourism director see hopeful signs of normalcy ahead

File photo

LOGAN — Many hopeful signs of normal being just around the corner were bolstered by Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday. He said if vaccination rates stay on course or even increase, within 3 to 4 weeks the state would hit the designated metrics to lift all restrictions on gathering sizes and events.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Julie Hollist-Terrell, the director of the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau is seeing some of those same signs.

“I’ve done some research, and the U.S. Travel Association said that out of the surveying information that they have, 9 out of 10 people in America have plans to take a trip. And so people are ready to go and we just hope they’re going to come to Logan,” according to Hollist-Terrell.

She said things might be busier and crazier than ever before just because so many people are ready to go and still a little hesitant about flying. Hollist-Terrell said she was thrilled to learn the summer citizens program is returning.

“We have been getting calls at our office every single day from more than one person, from down in Arizona, asking whatever questions they have on their mind, and some of the housing complexes that host the summer citizens are actually already full.”

To find out more about events for this summer go to www.explorelogan.com, the official website for the Cache Valley Visitor’s Bureau.

