July 16, 1985 – April 11, 2021 (age 36)

Steven Glen Wright, age 36, was born on July 16, 1985, on his father’s birthday. He was the fifth and youngest child of Glen and Eunice Wright.

He faced many challenges in his life, from his birth and on throughout his life. His health problems made it difficult for him to fulfill his dreams, but he truly enjoyed the projects he was able to accomplish, the schooling he completed in small engine mechanics and solar technician, and the service he was able to give to others.

He was a dedicated and faithful servant of God, and was able to serve 2 missions. He was always concerned about others, and tried to help them whenever he could.

He is survived by his parents, a brother Eric Wright (Stephanie), sister Julianne Wright, brother Christopher Wright (Shannon), and Grandmother Barbara Pratt.

Services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Avon Cemetery, 699 East 10850 South, Avon, Utah with a viewing at 10:00am and graveside services at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.