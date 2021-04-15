Teacher at Spring Creek Middle School arrested after physical altercation with students

PROVIDENCE – On Wednesday, a teacher at Spring Creek Middle School got into a physical altercation with his students and on Thursday was arrested by the Cache County Sheriffs Office. According to the Cache County School District, the incident involved use of physical force by Scott Meeker with students. The incident was immediately reported by students to administrators and after an initial investigation the teacher was placed on administrative leave. The incident was then referred to local law enforcement who initiated an investigation and have filed formal charges.

“The Cache County School District absolutely does not tolerate the use of physical force of any kind by adults with children,” the district said in a prepared statement. “Pending criminal charges and an internal investigation, appropriate actions will be taken in consequence of this incident.”

According to the Cache County Sheriff Office, officers were notified by a local hospital that a student was being treated for an injury sustained in the alleged assault.

“It was determined,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s office, “that the juvenile receiving treatment was one of several victims in the alleged incident from the middle school.”

Thursday morning the Sheriff’s office worked with the school’s resource officers to further their investigation of the incident, interviewing multiple students and school staff to determine what occurred.

“As a result of that investigation,” the Sheriff’s office statement continued, “Scott D. Meeker, age 51, was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges: one count of First Degree Felony Child Abuse, one count of 3rd degree felony Aggravated Assault and three counts of Class B misdemeanor assault.”

Meeker has been a teacher within the district for 22 years. According to the Spring Creek Middle School staff directory, he was currently serving as a 7th grade science teacher.

“Every student should be able to attend school without concern for their safety and well being, and with the knowledge that adults should be their strongest advocates,” the school district statement added. “We appreciate the dedicated teachers and support staff in our district who work to that end.”