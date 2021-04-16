Diana Lee Powell Hill was born September 21, 1946, at Potter’s Maternity Home in Susanville, California. She was the fourth child of Edward Bleak and Evelyn Marguerite Wheeler Powell. She grew up in Standish, California, prior to the family moving to Susanville. She graduated from Lassen High School and worked as a popular “car hop” at the local A&W Restaurant.

After high school, she attended Ricks College in Rexburg for one year, then went to flight attendant school in Kansas City. She returned home and married Fred Glenn; they had one son, Michael Alan Glenn, in March of 1968. They later divorced and Diana and Michael moved to Reno, Nevada, where she worked as an accountant in the offices of Harold’s Club.

In 1977, Diana and Michael moved to Burley to join her sister, Kathy, who was teaching school at Dworshak Elementary. In Burley, Diana worked briefly as a checker at Albertsons, was employed at First Security Bank, and subsequently worked at Ore-Ida Food (McCains) as the grower accountant until she retired in 2013.

While Mike was on his mission, Diana met and married Merlin Hill on June 3,1988. They had many happy years together and loved to travel including Hawaii, Glacier National Park, and Vienna. Merlin passed away in 2015.

Diana struggled with failing health for several years and, after a valiant fight with kidney failure, she passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, with her beloved son, Mike, and her sister, Kathy, at her side.

Diana will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, cheerful personality, and positive attitude. She offered love and friendship freely to family, friends, and all she met.

She is survived by her son, Mike Glenn of Provo, Utah; Merlins’s children, Ryan (Brenda) Hill of Boise, Idaho; Sterling Hill of Cascade, Idaho; Monica (Tom) Broadbent of Hyrum, Utah; Minon (Dwayne) Call of Nampa, Idaho; Nicole (David) Doer of Spanish Fork, Utah, David (Janel) Christofferson of Lehi, Utah, and Bobbi Jo (Brandon) Strong of Meridian, Idaho; her siblings, Caroly (Roger) Thompson of Bunnell, Florida, Don David (ReNee) Powell of Rexburg, Larry (Rose) Powell of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kathy (Reed) Nelson of Preston.

In addition to her husband, Merlin, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her oldest brother, Roger Powell.

She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Merlin’s siblings, and many devoted friends. She would want us to thank all those at DaVita Dialysis Center for their help and care.

The funeral will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Avenue, Burley, Idaho with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating.

Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to the funeral.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available

