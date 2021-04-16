Lyric Repertory Company announces 2021 theater season

LOGAN – The suspense is over!

The Lyric Repertory Company will perform this summer, albeit by offering a selection of shows highlighting diversity in non-traditional production styles.

“We’ve spent the last many months planning what this summer might look like,” says Paul T. Mitri, the theater company’s new artistic producer. “We wanted to make sure that we programmed something that matched our audience’s tastes – something entertaining, but also challenging, smart, wryly funny and new.”

With those goals in mind, the LRC creative team has scheduled “The Mountaintop,” by Katori Hall; “Dreaming American,” an original drama penned by Mitri; “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse; and “All the Way,” by Robert Schenkkan.

The Lyric summer schedule will also include the 3rd Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert and a work-in-progress celebration of new plays entitled “interACT(X2).”

Despite Gov. Spencer Cox recent prediction that public events would begin to be held without any coronavirus restrictions by the end of May, none of the Lyric’s 2021 productions will be performed in a traditional manner.

Three of those productions – “The Mountaintop,” “Dreaming American” and “The Thanksgiving Play” — will be presented as staged readings in the Morgan Theatre on the campus of Utah State University.

“All the Way” and the “Vosco Call Spotlight Concert” will be presented as digital recordings shown in the Morgan Theatre.

Only “interACT(X2)” will be presented live at the Caine Theatre in downtown Logan, when audience members will be invited to provide suggestions to playwrights during post-show feedback sessions.

Mitri attributes that unusual season strategy to the “constantly shifting landscape” of the coronavirus pandemic.

“By treating (those productions) as staged readings,” he explains, “we have the ability to be as siloed as our most severe COVID protocols would allow or as open and fully produced as possible if the virus relented.

“This season also give us the chance to highlight stories and advocate for voices that have not been heard as much as they should by challenging our view of our place in the world.”

“The Moutaintop” is a two-person drama focusing on the last day of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Dreaming American” is the story of an Egyptian immigrant confronting the myths and realities of life in here in the United States.

“The Thanksgiving Play” is a satire about four idealistic playwrights trying to create a politically correct script about the Thanksgiving holiday that is historically accurate, non-stereotypical and inoffensive.

“All the Way” is the prequel to the LRC’s ambitious 2019 production of “The Great Society.” The play dramatizes the efforts of President Lyndon B. Johnson to pass the 1964 Civil Right Act during his first term of office.

“The Mountaintop” will be presented June 16 and 26; also on July 1, 9 and 17.

Performances of “American Dreaming” are set for June 17 and 26; also on July 7, 10 and 16.

“The Thanksgiving Play” will be presented June 18, 24 and 30, plus on July 10 and 17.

“interACT(X2)” will be staged June 19 and 23; also on July 8 and 14.

“All the Way” will be screened June 19 and 25, plus on July 6, 13 and 15.

The 3rd Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert is slated for June 29.