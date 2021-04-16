July 3, 1951 – April 11, 2021 (age 69)

Scott B. “Zeke” Izatt passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021.

He was born July 3, 1951, in Logan, Utah to Boyd C. and Nondas Poulsen Izatt. He spent his childhood years in Hyde Park. He attended school at Hyde Park Elementary, North Cache Jr. High School, and graduating from Sky View High School in 1969.

Scott was enlisted into the Army where he served at Fort Ord, California and Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he was part of the paratroopers.

Scott started a long career being a truck driver. Then he went on to work for Parsons Construction and then at Lee’s Marketplace stocking groceries where he became a social butterfly. He loved visiting with all shoppers and made many friends there.

Scott married Charleen Ainscough, they were later divorced. He then married Christine Goodsell Allen. To this union, he became a stepfather of 3 children and several grandchildren which he loved dearly. They were later divorced.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, mother, and father; sister, Sherry Barker, and a brother, Steven Boyd Izatt.

He is survived by his brother, Allen (Pat) Izatt; sisters Mary ( Charlie) Davis, Jo Ann (Blaine) Andersen, and his dog Buddy.

After he retired he loved spending his summers at Devils Creek in Malad, Idaho camping and fishing alongside his brother.

Graveside services are pending at a later date and will be announced by the Franklin County Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.