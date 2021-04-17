Criminal charges filed against science teacher suspected of assaulting students

Booking photo for Scott D. Meeker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Criminal charges have been filed against a 50-year-old Spring Creek Middle School teacher suspected of assaulting five students, requiring one to seek medical care. Scott D. Meeker has been charged with one count of child abuse, a second-degree felony, and four class B misdemeanors of assault.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by one of the alleged victim’s parents Wednesday. Their son had been taken to the hospital after allegedly being punched in the head twice by Meeker.

After receiving the complaint, a detective met with school officials and viewed a video of the reported incident taking place.

The detective claimed, the video showed the alleged victim walking down the school’s hall. The boy is seen jumping up and hitting the top of the lockers (known as dunking). Meeker was seen coming out of his class room and grabbing the boy by the collar of his shirt. He then pushed the juvenile across the hall and slammed him into a wall, causing him to hit his head. Meeker appeared to say something to the boy and then let him go.

As the video continued, it showed Meeker watching a group of onlookers and chasing them down. He pushed several kids out of the way and grabbed two other male juveniles by the back of the neck and pushed them towards another boy.

The detective reported that Meeker was then seen throwing two closed punches, striking the fourth juvenile in the head. The boy sustained multiple bruises, requiring medical treatment at the hospital. A fifth boy was also pushed during the altercation.

According to the report, detectives questioned Meeker at the sheriff’s office Thursday morning. During the the interview, he stated that he had punched one student two different times in the head. He also admitted to pushing multiple students, including slamming the other boy into the wall hard enough to cause him to hit his head.

Meeker was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released.

Friday, prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Meeker in 1st District Court.

Court records show, no attorney has filed a request to represent Meeker, who will likely be arraigned in court next month.

Meeker had been serving as a 7th grade science teacher and had been teaching within the district for 22 years. He has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

