Idaho governor to veto bills curbing his emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will veto two bills intended to curb his power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the announcement Friday, with four former governors also voicing support for the decision.

Little said the bills violate the state Constitution and threaten the safety and economy of Idaho residents by handcuffing the state’s ability to quickly take action during emergencies like earthquakes, droughts or floods.

After Little’s announcement, the House Republican Caucus issued a statement saying the bills made needed updates to outdated emergency power laws.

Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett, chided the governor, saying he was taking the bills personally.