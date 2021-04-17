Vehicle crash closes Logan Canyon

LOGAN — Logan Canyon, US-89, was closed for two hours Saturday afternoon while emergency crews respond to a vehicle crash near Logan Cave. The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, a Dodge truck, with two occupants, rolled into the Logan River. One of the occupants was immediately able to exit the vehicle. Passerby’s were able to remove the second occupant, who was reportedly unconscious.

No other vehicles were involved.

Logan City Police Dispatch confirmed the closure is for the entire canyon from 1st Dam to Bear Lake. It was later reopened at 8 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the injuries were critical. Paramedics and an emergency helicopter were both paged to the scene. The chopper was later cancelled.

Troopers are reconstructing the crash to determine what happened. They are also investigating impairment as a possible factor.

