Benefit dinner to fight child abuse is this Friday

LOGAN – The Family Place’s 16th Annual Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner and Auction event will be held on Friday, April 23. As a safety precaution, the event will take place in a drive-thru and virtual format.

The Family Place hosts its annual benefit dinner each April to raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In 2019, there were over 10,000 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in Utah.

As part of their mission of strengthening families and protecting children, The Family Place provides prevention and intervention services including therapy, education, emergency child care, respite child care, and trauma interventions. Proceeds from the event support the operation of these services.

“Our theme this year is ‘Be a Part of Our Story,’” said Dr. Sheryl Goodey, Executive Director at The Family Place. “We are focused on building community resilience, and we want to invite our neighbors, friends, and families to be a part of our story as we write the next chapter.”

The event is ticketed and includes a meal from Beehive Grill in Logan as well as access to a silent and Platinum auction and a virtual program. The dinner will be available for pick up at Belva Hansen-The Family Place from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on April 23.

As a new feature this year, guests can also opt to receive a gift card to the Beehive Grill or donate their meal to a family in need. At 7 p.m., following dinner or gift card pick up, a virtual program will be available for viewing through The Family Place’s website.

The silent auction will be available for bidding from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Platinum Auction, which features premium items, will be open for bidding from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can place bids for auction items through the ticket purchasing platform.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event or The Family Place services, visit http://thefamilyplaceutah.org or call (435) 752-8880.