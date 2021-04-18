UHP suspect impairment in Saturday’s Logan Canyon fatal rollover

Rolled Dodge pickup truck in the Logan River, April 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

LOGAN — Law enforcement has released more details regarding the fatal rollover crash in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at mile marker 473, near the Logan Cave around 5:45 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler said a Dodge pickup, occupied by two adult men was traveling westbound on US-89, heading toward Logan. For an unknown reason, the pickup lost control, traveled across the eastbound lane, and rolled into the Logan River, where it came to rest on its top.

Witnesses reported the truck was driving “erratically” prior to the crash.

Kohler said one of the occupants was stuck inside the truck until bystanders were able to pull him out. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Originally the deceased was believed to be the passenger, however Kohler clarified that troopers believe he was the one driving.

According to emergency radio traffic, the other occupant was seen walking around, acting strangely until being placed in handcuffs temporarily. Kohler said the West Valley City man had been able to free himself and escape the crash with only minor injuries.

Several passing motorists are being credited for trying to save the occupants. The bystanders reportedly used a crowbar to get the truck open. They then hooked a chain up to a semi-truck that stopped to help get the men out.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Logan Canyon was closed to all traffic so paramedics and an emergency helicopter could treat the injured men. The chopper was later canceled when it was determined the driver had died. The canyon was reopened around 8 p.m.

Troopers spent several hours interviewing witnesses and reconstructing the crash, trying to determine what happened. They continue to suspect impairment was a factor.

The identities of both men are being withheld, pending notification of family.

