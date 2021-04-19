Auditions set for MTW production of ‘The Sound of Music’

Music Theatre West has slated auditions for a fall production of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, "The Sound of Music."

The local production of the classic musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will be performed at the Ellen Eccles Theatre Sept. 17-25.

Open auditions for the production will be held May 10 and 11 at Thomas Edison Charter School South at 1275 West, 2350 South in Nibley.

Auditions for children aged 5 to 15 will be held each night from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Auditions for adults 16 and over will be held each night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Callbacks will be scheduled on May 12 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Audition instruction and materials can be found on the MTW website at https://musictheatrewest.org

“The Sound of Music” will be directed by Jay Richards. Rehearsals will begin July 26.

This production will represent MTW’s return to its tradition of presenting large-cast, main stage musicals for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

It will also mark the third local production of the beloved musical in little more than a decade.

The Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre presented “The Sound of Music” during its summer season in 2010. That show starred Vanessa Ballam in the lead role.

In spring of 2014, the Four Seasons Theatre Company staged an equally charming production of the musical, starring the remarkable Sarah Huff.

“The Sound of Music” is based on a 1949 memoir written by Maria von Trapp. It debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 1959 starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel. The Tony Award winning musical inspired a 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews and numerous revivals, national tours and regional productions.

“The Sound of Music” was the pinnacle of stage collaborations between Rodgers and Hammerstein. The famed lyricist succumbed to cancer about nine months after the show debuted.

Questions about the audition process for the MTW production of “The Sound of Music” should be directed via E-Mail to info.musictheatrewest@gmail.com