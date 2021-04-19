November 1, 1960 – April 14, 2021 (age 60)



Brad L. Rose, 60 years of age, was born November 1, 1960 in Malad, Idaho. He passed away April 14, 2021 in his mother’s arms in Washington, Utah.

Brad was a longtime resident of Hyde Park and Smithfield, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah, with a visitation prior from 10:30 to 11:30am. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines.

Interment will take place in the Hyde Park City Cemetery. Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83444415923?pwd=L1RKSXJQbUJxVTkvRzJDQnBiM0R1Zz09

Password: Rose

