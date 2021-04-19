May 9, 1953 – April 15, 2021 (age 67)



Elaine Taylor Bingham, 67, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday April 15, 2021 after a brave and valiant battle with melanoma.

Elaine was born May 9, 1953 to Frank Emerson and LaVonna Beth Taylor. She was raised in Corinne, Utah. While attending Box Elder High School, she met the love of her life and her eternal companion Glade Bingham. They were married on June 10, 1971. They and their children were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple in July 1986.

Glade and Elaine made their home in Utah and were blessed with two of their children. A move to Glenns Ferry, Idaho to work and they were blessed with four more children. Elaine was a devoted caregiver to her six children and later to both of her parents. She has 26 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She has spent countless hours in service and selfless love to each one. She is the most amazing Grandma.

Elaine is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings.

Elaine is survived by her six children. Jennifer (Jeff) Daniels and their children Braylee (Preston), Makaily, and Karlie. Trudy (Heath) Hillman and their children Roper, Shawnee, Weston, Mataya (Elliot), Kelsey, and Rayson. Brent (Kristin) Bingham and their children Lainey, Mason, Hannah, and Claire. Tracy (Kole) Adams and their children JD, Morgan, Cody, and Kolter. Kimberly Nosek and her children Caden, Zoey, and Avrie. Valorie (Jason) Leishman and their children Taggart, Bracken, Tayson, Trey, Ty, and Kamden. Her three greatgrandsons Wrangler J, Hudson, and Newt McClain. Her sisters Pamela (Russ) Howe, Debra (Bill) Oldroyd and Tonia Oxborrow. Many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Glade Bingham, Her parents Frank and LaVonna, her sister Teresa Alberts.

After 48 years together and after 3 years separated only by death, Glade and Elaine have been happily reunited for eternity. They left behind a legacy of family and love. Our Mother is our lifeline, our friend, and an example of selfless love and service. Until we see you again Mom, watch over us.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23 at 12 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. in Malad. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 10:30-12 noon.

Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.