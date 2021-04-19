Moore on his first solo legislation in Congress and what can be done to address growth in Utah

Congressman Blake Moore(UT-01)

The 2nd Radio Town Hall with new congressman Blake Moore was held Monday afternoon on KVNU’s For the People and simulcast in the Uintah Basin on KVEL Radio in Vernal. Moore was asked about his first solo piece of legislation from his work in the House Committee on Natural Resources.

“This one called the Forest Tech Improvement Act, it’s a part of a larger effort called the Trillion Trees Act. Trying to globally by 2030 to get…to help with reforestation and our forests to grow more trees. We are investing in, sort of a pilot program and a study to identify how we can leverage technology to help aid in this,” he said.

A listener in northern Utah asked how much Congress can do to help states like Utah in dealing with growth and transportation and housing issues. Moore said during the campaign he was often asked about housing affordability.

“Congress cannot fix housing affordability, the market will drive the majority of this. What Congress can do is focus on infrastructure, focus on transportation. If we can improve those areas, then people can enjoy where they live better. They can get to and fro a little bit easier, because growth is happening, and we have really great policies and we have a strong economy in Utah.”

He said they are working directly with nearly every county in the state with their unique transportation requests.

AUDIO: Congressman Blake Moore talks with Jason Williams from KVNU’s For the People on 4-19-2021