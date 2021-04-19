March 3, 1926 – April 15, 2021 (age 95)

Nellie Rachel Barry Hughett Jeffreys passed away peacefully in her home in Logan, Utah, April 15, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a second battle with cancer.

She was born March 3, 1926, in Larkinsville, Ala., to Emmett Rutledge Berry and Myrtle Carden. Nellie’s early life was challenging with the loss of her mother and separation from many of her siblings. But she endured and came out stronger. Nellie married Harvey Lee Hughett Feb. 6, 1943. Nellie’s greatest treasure was her family: four children, 75 grandchildren and an ever-increasing number of great- and great-great grandchildren. She did all she could to make every one of them feel special and loved. She was ready always with, reassurance or just to talk about your day. She will be missed.

After Nellie and Harvey divorced, she married Wayne W. Jeffreys, known to family as Jeff, on May 5, 1972, and made her home in Oakland, Calif. When Jeff died, Nellie returned to Logan for the remainder of her life.

She would often be found in her garden, singing and tending her beloved roses. She was an avid animal lover, be it birds, dogs or cats. Nellie was also a skilled writer and poet and taught herself to paint magnificent works of art. Heeding the call from missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1950’s in Morristown, Tenn., she was converted and served as a Relief Society President, Primary President and a missionary in the East Central States mission.

Much of her professional life was spent in the service of others as a medical assistant as well as in humanitarian causes. Nellie was always there for anyone in need. She would bring you in, offer a place to sleep, and stuff you with more yummy food than you could ever eat.

Nellie was a beautiful ray of sunshine that will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Until we meet again. We Love You!

Nellie was preceded in death by her brother, Homer Berry; her sister, Elisabeth Sestito; her son John Willard Hughett; and former husband Harvey Lee Hughett Sr., and husband Wayne W. (Jeff) Jefferys.

She is survived by her brothers Emmett Berry of Scottsboro, AL; and Roy Berry Summerville, GA; her son Harvey Lee Hughett Jr. (Cheryl) of Huntsville, TX. Daughters Debra Elizabeth Wilson of Millville, UT, and Kathy Janell Hughett Boswell (Bill) of Clinton, UT.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W 4200 N, Hyde Park, Utah.

Her celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday April 22 4:30 p.m. LDS Chapel at 825 N 200 W, Logan, UT.

Internment will take place in the Millville, Utah cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.