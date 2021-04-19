October 3, 1930 – April 10, 2021 (age 91)

Our loving dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend, Robert Ross Holst, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021. Bob was born to Ross Laconius Holst and Edith Andersen on October 3, 1930 in Brigham City, Utah. He was raised and lived in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School. Bob learned to work hard while working on his dad’s farm in Corinne. Bob was in the 204th field artillery Army National Guard and was stationed in Korea for a year.

He married Janet Carol Jensen in the Logan Temple in 1952. They had four children, Jill, Susan, Scott and Randy.

He was a lifetime member of Box Elder County Jeep Patrol. He worked at Williamsen’s and then Hill Air Force Base for 25 years. Bob started Bob’s Ice in 1960 and owned 5 vendors. Eventually he served over 40 accounts. He enjoyed family activities, old mines, trains, ghost towns, ATVs, hiking and going to Wendover and Fort Hall.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; sisters, Glenna and Dolores; parents and great grandson, Kamdyn Brown. Survived by Jill (Richard) Willoughby, Kaysville; Susan (Kent) Ward, West Bountiful; Scott Holst, North Ogden; Randy (Sherie) Holst, Perry. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 29 and counting great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Art Uken for his many years of being a dedicated Home Teacher.

Funeral services will be held on April 15, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S, Brigham City at noon.

A viewing will be held that day prior to the service from 10:00-11:30 am. Please wear your mask.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.

Click here to view additional details about Robert’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-holst