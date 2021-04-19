‘The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’ coming to Logan

The highly anticipated theatrical review "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber" will be performed at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on May 21 and 22.

“This is the same show that has just about sold out eight performances at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lkae City,” according to Wendi Hassan, the executive director of CacheArts. “As far as I know, we are the only other engagement of this production.”

The show will feature iconic songs from the British impresario’s most popular musicals including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The highly anticipated theatrical review will play in Salt Lake City on May 7 to 15. The Utah performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” are being licensed through an agreement with the composer’s agents in London. Those limited engagements are being produced almost entirely with talented Utah performers to celebrate the return of live entertainment to stages statewide as the coronavirus pandemic wanes

That observance is entirely appropriate, Hassan explains, because the research by the National Endowment for the Arts has revealed that Utahns lead the nation in both performing and creating art on a per capita basis.

The Utah performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Weber” are being produced by Emmy Award-winning Utah composer Kurt Bestor in collaboration with director Louanne Madorma.

The show’s cast will include Dallyn Vail Bayles, David Osmond, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, Lexi Walker and others.

Tickets for the performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan are already on sale through the CacheARTS website at https://www.cachearts.org/