Utah has recorded five COVID deaths in the last eight days

COVID vaccine parking. Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

During the last eight days Utah Health Department reports have included five COVID-19 deaths, compared to 30 deaths the previous eight days.

The Sunday report shows no new deaths, and there have been 2,164 total COVID deaths in Utah. A total of 248 positive coronavirus cases were detected in the state since Saturday and 11 of those were in northern Utah.

There have been 392,757 positive cases in Utah the last 13 months and a total of 21,129 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,129 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 20,754 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,790) followed by Box Elder County (5,170) then Rich County (148).

The Sunday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department indicates almost 25 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 101,829 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The state health department said 17,268 more vaccines were administered since Saturday and vaccinations in Utah now total nearly 1.9 million. Over 2.49 million Utahns have been tested as of Sunday and there have been over 4.48 million total tests administered in the state.

Utahns who are fully vaccinated total 791,340.

Since Saturday 4,112 people were tested for the first time and a total of 7,396 tests were administered.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by seven since Saturday to 133 while 55 of those are being treated for the virus are in intensive care units. That is two more than Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 394 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 7.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6 percent, which is when all results are included. All of those metrics have declined recently.

In Idaho there have been 184,769 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,017 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,168 positive cases in Franklin County, 376 in Bear Lake County and 353 in Oneida County.