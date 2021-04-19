Utah State football player arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting female student in campus dorm

Booking photo for Ismael "Izzy" Kalani Vaifoou (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Utah State football player is in jail after allegedly entering several on-campus dorm rooms and sexually assaulting a female student early Sunday morning. Ismael “Izzy” Kalani Vaifoou was booked into the Cache County Jail where he is being held temporarily without bail.

According to an arrest report, USU police officers were called to the Living Learning Center dorms on report that Vaifoou had entered several rooms on several different floors. He is a resident in the dormitory and was reportedly intoxicated.

One woman told officers she was woken up by the sounds of doors opening and closing. Vaifoou then allegedly entered her room and started walking toward her bed, before she told him to leave.

The report stated a second woman also claimed she woke up and found Vaifoou “laying in her bed next to her in only his underwear.” He reportedly was molesting her until she pushed him and told him to get out.

Other residents told police they witnessed Vaifoou entering two other rooms temporarily. They also claimed they could detect an odor of alcohol coming from the suspect.

Police questioned Vaifoou and advised him of his rights. He admitted to entering the women’s apartment, stating he had taken off his clothes and got into bed with one of the alleged victims. He also confessed to touching the woman inappropriately over her clothing.

Jail records show Vaifoou was booked on suspicion of forcible sexual abuse and burglary of a dwelling, both second-degree felonies; and three misdemeanors. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court on formal charges Monday afternoon.

Vaifoou is from Salt Lake and a sophomore defensive-end for the Aggies. He played in four games last season and finished with seven tackles. He also reportedly took part in the team’s Blue and White scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

USU spokeswoman Amanda DeRito said Vaifoou has been suspended from the football team and all team activities. He was also trespassed from the school, prohibiting him from being allowed on campus without campus police escorts. DeRito said the university is focusing its efforts on providing help to the alleged victims.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

