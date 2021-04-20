In the early morning of April 17, 2021, our mother Bonnie Fae Hadley Field, passed away peacefully. She was 83 years old. She was born October 30, 1937 to LeRoy and Bernice Hadley in Ogden, Utah.

Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Larry Lavere Field on May 4, 1956 in Ogden and had six children.

Bonnie worked for McKay Dee Hospital for 25 years and made many friends. Mom loved being with her family, reading Dr. Suess books to her grandkids and eating breakfast every day at Moore’s and telling stories of her childhood.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; her children Kelly & Peggy Field, Dennis Field & Doug Galt, Michael Field, Allison & Roger Almeida, Stephen & Kris Field, Scott & Pam Field; 23 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids and her 3 sisters Diane & Bob McKenize, Margaret & Neil Radabaugh and Jeri Briem; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy & Bernice Hadley, brother-in-law Glenn Briem and her lifelong friend Pat Maya.

We love you Mom and will miss you dearly.

A viewing will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm and Monday from 9 to 9:45 am followed by funeral services at 10 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. The service will be live streamed on Bonnie’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com at 10 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.