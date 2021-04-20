Brian Curtis Palfreyman

Brian passed away April 17, 2021. He was born to David Lynn and JoAnn Prue Palfreyman on April 11, 1953 in Ogden Utah, one boy among five sisters. Brian was raised and lived in Weber County.

Brian served a mission in Montreal Canada where he learned French while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He continued through his life serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints.

After his mission he met Jeanene Geilman, a year later they were married for time and all eternity in the Ogden Utah Temple on August 8, 1975. During their 45 years of marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Brianna Marie, a son, Christopher John (CJ), a son-in-law Dallas Woodard and a granddaughter Evelyn Woodard.

Brian graduated from Weber State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree, focused on Political Science. Brian enjoyed lobbying for issues and programs he felt would better his community, state, and country. Brian worked many years with his Midland Pharmacy family. He started in the video rental department, matching customers with movies. He eventually became a pharmacy technician, continuing to work with and serve his fellowman.

Brian was a jolly soul with a twinkle in his eyes who enjoyed getting to know people of all backgrounds and experiences. He was lighthearted with a quick wit and always had a story or joke to share. He enjoyed reading and most of all spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed; he has touched so many lives with his light.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Robin Peer. He is survived by his wife and children, and four sisters, Cheryl Robertson, Susan Summers, Sandy Hunsaker and Becky Palfreyman.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Ogden City Cemetery at 1:00pm. Services arranged by Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.

In lieu of flowers please vote.

The family gratefully thanks the many caregivers, that have helped make his life better the past several months. Particularly the staff at McKay-Dee Hospital, Stonehenge of Ogden, Ogden Regional Medical Center, IHC Layton Hospital, Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Rocky Mountain of Clearfield and City Creek Post-Acute, and Encompass Hospice Care.

“Memories may be beautiful and yet, what’s too painful to remember, we simply choose to forget. So, it’s the laughter we will remember, whenever we remember the way, we were.”

