Cache G.O.P. gearing up for county and state conventions

LOGAN — One event down but more to come for the Cache G.O.P. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Cache County Republican Party chairman Chris Booth said they were able to recently hold their Lincoln Day Dinner at the Vineyards at Mount Naomi Farms in Hyde Park.

“Great job to our Lincoln Dinner Committee, Shelly Gittings, Sandy Goodlander, Pam Budge and Denise Lindsey for putting all that together. The party was able to raise some money that night, and most importantly we were able to raise money for our TARS group, or our Teenage Republicans group. We did a live auction, yours truly was the auctioneer,” said Booth.

And now just ahead is the county convention.

“We’re having ours this Saturday evening at Mount Logan Middle School. It is Saturday evening because one of our neighboring county parties to the south of us, Weber County has theirs earlier in the day. So for state party officer candidates, we’re giving them the opportunity to come and speak at our convention as well.”

He said the next elections may seem a long ways off but any who are thinking of running for a senate or house position or for congress or even county council, now is really the time to start thinking about that and putting together a plan. On a For the People program next week, Booth will be back talking about the state convention on May 1st.

AUDIO: Chris Booth talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-20-2021