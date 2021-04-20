Emily Ann Carver

August 12, 1989 – April 17, 2021

On April 17, 2021, a beautiful spring morning with birds singing, sun shining and her mom and dad by her side, Emily returned to her Heavenly Father.

Emily was born 20 minutes after her parents arrived at the hospital on August 12, 1989.

As a young girl, Emily loved music (especially the Backstreet Boys), dancing, being with friends, going on family trips, and visiting with grandparents and cousins. As a teenager, Emily began her life long battle with addiction. Emily’s death was unexpected, but for years we feared

addiction would claim her life.

While some people might define Emily’s adult life by her addiction, she was so much more than that. Emily loved life and was constantly trying to find ways to improve. She was selfless and was always thinking of others. So many have received a beautiful homemade card or craft from her. Emily would give everything she had for the people she loved, even if she was left with nothing herself. In the short time since Emily’s passing, we have heard multiple stories from friends and strangers we’ve never met about how she touched and impacted their lives. Emily embodied a sweet, childlike innocence and that is how we will always remember her. On Easter, she placed a stuffed bunny in her bedroom window, and she loved all things Baby Yoda. That is our Emily.

Emily loved her large family and her goal was to marry the man of her dreams and start a family of her own. Emily’s ultimate joy in life were her two beautiful daughters, Haidence (Heidi) and Brexley Lu. Emily placed Heidi for adoption because she knew she couldn’t give her the life she

wanted her to have. Emily was able to be involved in Heidi’s life and loved watching her grow. Emily’s daughter Brexley lives with her Dad. Emily did her best to fight her addiction so she could be part of their lives.

Emily was preceded in death by loving grandparents and cousins, as well as friends who shared her same struggle.

She is survived by her daughters Haidence (Heidi) Tibbitts and Brexley Lu Woodruff; her parents Michael and Janet Carver; and her siblings and spouses: Stephen (Angela), Derek (Alicia), Dan (Sandi), Rachael (Stephen), D.J., Nick (Yessica), Hannah (Seth), Michael (Ashlynn), Jenny (Sam), and Elder David Carver who is serving in the Manchester, New Hampshire Mission.

No one is immune to addiction. Emily fought hard to stay clean and we fought hard as a family to help her. Emily is finally at peace.

We as a family would like to thank all our friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and strangers for their love and support. We’d also like to give a special thank you to the Intermountain Medical Center Fourth floor trauma team. The nurses, doctors and staff fought hard to keep Emily here with us. We are eternally grateful to our wise, loving Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, for their tender mercies.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 22nd, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Richmond 4th Ward Chapel (150 South 100 East, Richmond, UT). A funeral service will follow at Noon.