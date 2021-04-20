Marvin LaMar Nielson passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home. LaMar was born June 20, 1931 in Manti, Utah to Edwin and Ruby Sophia Poulson Nielson. He attended Snow College and LDS Business College.

LaMar married Fay Catmull on November 21, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised two children. After Fay passed away, he married Diane Larsen on August 2, 1997 and inherited 4 more children.

LaMar was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He worked as a trust officer for many years and retired from Well’s Fargo Bank. LaMar loved reading, but his family is what brought him his greatest joy.

He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Lorenc & son-in-law Randall Lorenc; daughter-in-law Diane Nielson, 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 stepchildren, Debra Ellison, Holly Graham (Kelly), Gill Larsen (Teri), Suzanne Kuipers (Dave); 16 step-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; son, Rick Nielson; brother, Max Nielson and Ashtyn Monson step-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the many family and friends that have been so helpful for the last few years, with a special thanks to Julie Lee from Intermountain Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with a viewing prior from 10-10:40.

The funeral services will be live streamed here. Interment, Spanish Fork Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.