On April 15, 2021, Pastor Scott Ray Stein was called to his Savior after a battle with prostate cancer and sarcoma, as well as early onset Alzheimer’s. He was born on April 4, 1955, to Cliff and Jo Ann Stein of Kankakee, IL.

Scott graduated from Eastridge High School in 1973 where he was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. He went on to receive his Masters degree in Engineering from Purdue University. His engineering career along with Scott’s love of the Rockies brought him and his family to Utah. At Morton Thiokol, he was the manager and Component Team Lead working on the development of O-rings for space shuttle boosters.

In 1999, Scott felt a strong calling from the Lord to pursue a career in ministry. Scott, MarJean, and Troy left Utah moving to Columbia, South Carolina for Scott to study Theology at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He did an internship at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Florida in 2001. After graduating in 2003 with his Masters of Divinity, Scott received his first call to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he presided as Pastor for three years. Scott then felt the call to begin a new mission church called Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Jordan, Utah, where he and MarJean lived for eight years, followed by a call as an Interim Pastor at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Scott’s final church calling was at Mount Cross Lutheran Church in Payson, Arizona where he presided for three years.

Scott had a love of the outdoors and scenic Harley rides. He enjoyed hiking, camping, skiing, backpacking, music, volunteering, and motorcycle trips. He was known for his quiet strength and joyful spirit, and mentored people in many ways, from leading teams during his engineering career, his service as a Lutheran Minister, to simply teaching those around him to appreciate the moment and go with the flow. Many appreciated his musical ability to accompany church service music with acoustic guitar.

He is survived by his wife and love MarJean (Tibbitts) Stein, daughters Jen (Shane) Kimball and Kim (Cheyenne) Stein, stepson Troy (Kathryn) Smith, three adored grandchildren, Kyler and Tessa Kimball, and Sadie Rae Smith, father Cliff and stepmother Sandi Stein, brother Dale (Robin) Stein, and sister Beth (Shea) Stein-Walters.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on April 30 at 4:00 PM MDT. Due to COVID, this service will be for immediate family only, but will be live streamed for his friends and family far and wide. Website to share memories and for more information on the memorial service including live stream links: http://bit.ly/pastorscott.

If you knew him, you loved him. Husband/Pastor/Dad/Grandpa/Brother/Son, you will be missed beyond words.

“May the Lord watch between you and me when we are absent one from the other.” – Genesis 31:49

Thank you to the Caregiver Support Network Home Health and Hospice Team for your compassionate care of Scott in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute or Alzheimer’s Association, the links are provided below.

