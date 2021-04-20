Upcoming Cache Valley job fair bigger than ever

A record number of businesses are going to be at this year's Cache Valley Media's Spring Job Fair to recruit possible workers.

HYDE PARK – This year’s Cache Valley Media Group annual Spring Job Fair is the largest it has ever been with more businesses looking to fill employment shortages than ever.

This year’s Spring Job Fair will be held Thursday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Castle Manor, located at 170 W. 3900 N. in Hyde Park.

“This is the biggest Job Fair we have ever had,” said Greg Roper of Cache Valley Media Group. “People should bring a resume and be ready to go to work. We have employers looking for people to go to work right now.”

Nearly 50 businesses have committed to be at this year’s event, and some are on a waiting list hoping to get an open slot.

Some of the area’s biggest employers in construction, production, financial services, manufacturing, education, sales, call centers, automotive, restaurants and more will be looking for people to fill positions. Some employers may even conduct expanded interviews on site.

Research shows that the median household income in Cache Valley is approximately $59,000 a year according to the US Census Bureau. Upgrading a person’s employment could change their life and the life of their family.

“If your annual income doesn’t measure up, maybe it’s time to look for a new career,” Roper said. “This job fair is also a great opportunity for future USU graduates to connect with possible employers with locations here or near the Cache Valley area.”

In years’ past, hundreds of interested employees have poured through the event looking for a job, or opportunities to upgrade their current situation. Vendors usually bring free stuff to entice potential candidates to sign up with them. Unemployment in Cache County remains among the lowest in the state, which means there are a lot of opportunities to find work in the area.

The Cache Valley Media Group will be doing live broadcasts from the venue throughout the day.