USU men’s basketball Hall of Famer Shaler Halimon dies at age 76

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State athletics is saddened by the passing of Shaler Halimon, one of Aggie men’s basketball’s all-time greats and member of the USU Fall of Fame, after being inducted in 2010. Halimon was 76 years old.

One of the most prolific scorers in Utah State history, Halimon was named a Helms Athletic Foundation All-American during both his junior (1967) and senior (1968) seasons. During his brief two-year career at Utah State, Halimon scored 1,284 points which still ranks 20th all-time in school history.

He also recorded two of the three triple-doubles in school history during his career as he had 21 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists in a 116-88 home win against Evansville on Dec. 11, 1967, and 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 96-80 home win against Arizona State on Feb. 10, 1968. Those 24 rebounds against the Purple Aces were a career high for Halimon and still ranks as the fifth-most in school history.

Halimon averaged 26.8 points during his senior season and his career scoring average of 25.2 points per game ranks second all-time in school history behind Wayne Estes. During his senior year, he scored a career-high 47 points against Brigham Young, which ranks as the third-highest scoring game in school history.

Following his collegiate career, Halimon was selected in the first round of the 1968 NBA Draft (14th overall pick) by the Philadelphia 76ers and also played for the Chicago Bulls (1969-70), Portland Trail Blazers (1970-71) and Atlanta Hawks. Halimon finished his career in the ABA, suiting up for the Dallas Chaparrals. He was named to Utah State’s All-Century Team in 2005.

Over the course of his professional career, Halimon averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the NBA and 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in the ABA. Halimon was a member of the inaugural season with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 1970-71 season, appearing in 79 games and turning in a career-high 8.9 points per game.

