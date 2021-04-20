It is with sadness that we announce the passing of VaLynn Christensen Rigdon, 65. She passed away April 16, 2021 at home in the presence of her family after battling a serious illness.

VaLynn was born in Pleasanton, California on June 1, 1955. She was the oldest child of James Gary and Desdamona Coe Christensen. She lived in California until her teen years when she moved to Utah, where she graduated from Brighton High School. VaLynn LOVED to ski, which is where she met her eternal companion. Dan and VaLynn were married in 1977 and have 6 amazing children.

VaLynn was a very loving, generous, self-less person who always served her family and neighbors. She loved gardening, reading, and all things natural. She was a perpetual learner.

She loved the Lord and grew very close to Him in her final months of life. She studied the scriptures passionately and loved to share what she learned. She spent countless hours doing family history and loved every minute of it. She influenced the lives of so many people for the better.

VaLynn is survived by her loving husband, James Daniel Rigdon, who cared for her tirelessly for her for months before her passing. Her 6 children; Christian (Angie) Rigdon, Brianne (Jacob) Kirchner, Andrew (Brittney) Rigdon, Preston (Kasey) Rigdon, Dane (Megan) Rigdon, and Chelsea (Craig) Swingle and 23 beautiful grandchildren whom she adored. As well as her 5 siblings; Teryn (Cortlund) Ashton, James (Debra) Christensen, Sharmyn (Jon) Mitchell, Colin Christensen, Megan (Ryan) Sevy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Keryn.

Her services will begin with a viewing at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 170 N. Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, Utah. With a funeral to follow at 11:00 am.

Following the funeral will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm at the East Garland Cemetery.

Friends and family are welcome to attend both the funeral and graveside.

Funeral services will be live streamed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary..

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.