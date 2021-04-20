William “Bill” Albert Lakey

William Albert Lakey, 80, Harrisville, Utah, stepped through the veil into eternity on Saturday April 17, 2021. Bill was born August 26, 1940 to Dewey and Dessie Shope Lakey. He grew up in the Ogden area and graduated from Seminary and Ogden High in 1958. Bill served in the Air Force Reserve. He worked and retired as a letter carrier for the Ogden Post Office. Bill met his future bride at a rodeo and later married Elenior Ruth Whetton on September 1, 1961. Their union was solemnized on January 16, 1970 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Their marriage was blessed with six children.

Bill held many callings in the wards he was a part of his favorite was serving with the Boy Scouts of America and especially enjoyed working with the Handicap Troops. He gained many friends and achieved the Wood Badge. He served for many years in the family history center. Bill loved camping and being with his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters, and a grandson.

Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Lakey, 6 children, David (DellLena) Lakey, Ruth (Jeff) Stone, Curtis (Christal) Lakey, Dewey (Jessica) Lakey, Ellie (Rich) Atkinson, and Nick (Karen) Holdaway. They have 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. His sister, Fran Richard, of Maine and many nephews and nieces.

We want to express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses and others who helped care for him through his physical battles in this past year and those who helped us prepare for him to be home in his final stage of life.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Harrisville 1st Ward, 435 West Harrisville Rd. Harrisville, Utah.

A viewing will be held at the church prior to the services on Friday from 9:30 – 10:40 am.

Memorial donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund.

Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404 where military honors will be accorded.

Bill’s services will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com to watch scroll to the bottom of Bill’s obituary at 11 a.m. The service will remain on our website indefinitely.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.