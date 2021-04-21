March 24, 1981 – April 17, 2021 (age 40)



Charles (Carl) Wesley Mock IV was born March 24, 1981 in Provo, Utah. He was the middle child and only son to Charles (Chuck) Wesley MocK III and Terri Lynn Saholt Nilsen.

When Carl was young he was happy and had the funniest sense of humor. He was a practical joker and made everyone laugh. Carl loved the outdoors and spent countless hours playing in the fields and mountains in the areas surrounding home as a youth. As an adult, he lived for adventure and worked as a guide for Back Country Adventures in West Yellowstone. It was important to Carl to share that love of the outdoors with others. He enjoyed hiking, camping, catch and release fishing, and wildlife photography. Carl was a talented athlete and played basketball throughout his life.

Being 6’7″, he was a gentle giant and was well beloved by those who knew him. Carl was a big animal lover and almost always had a pet. At the time of his death, he had 2 cats and 1 bird who adored him. He touched the lives of everyone he met and his tragic passing was a shock to all. Carl’s last adventure on earth was out doing what he loved, he was headed out to cast his line in the Madison River.

Carl is survived by his dad and stepmom Chuck and Pat Mock, his mom and stepdad Terri and Eric Nilsen, his sisters Tiffany (Robert) Cook and Lindsay Russell, his step brother Ryan (Nicole) Regan, his cousin Aaron Reisenbiglar whom was like a brother, his cats Beauford and Lucille and his bird Mabes. He is also survived by many other family members and friends in Yellowstone area some of which were his chosen family and brothers.

We love you Carl and will honor your legacy and love for the wild.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Union Pacific Dining Lodge, 220 Yellowstone Avenue, West Yellowstone, Montana.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.