Concern shown for possibility of wildland fires affecting outlying areas of Logan this summer

LOGAN — Thursday is the day for the KVNU Job Fair being held at Castle Manor in Hyde Park. And on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines said that Logan Parks and Rec is hiring as things are getting busy in the city this spring.

“It is indeed, particularly for our Parks and Rec staff, they are gearing up, getting rest rooms opened after the winter, getting parks cleaned up. And, I have to say, if anyone is interested in a summer job, some part-time work, please contact the parks department. You’re working outside, it’s kind of a fun group, lifeguarding, working in the parks on the mowing crew, various things. This is the time when we are hiring summer employees, so give that a thought,” said Mayor Daines.

Of course the warmer months during a continued drought means extra concern for summer wildland fires. Daines said many parts of the city are vulnerable.

“I did have a conversation with my fire chief earlier today and he is really concerned about the possibility of wildland fires. Logan has wildland on our east bench, we have some out in the west side as well. We’ve already seen several fires outside of Logan, some of the permitted ag burning. But it’s gotten windy and it’s gotten out of control and things are so dry. There already have been several brush fires and those sorts of incidents.”

The mayor said we all need to be very cautious as get more into the late spring and summer. She said there are no water restrictions in place yet but they will be watching the situation.

AUDIO: Mayor Holly Daines on Speak to the Mayor with Jason Williams on KVNU on 4-21-2021