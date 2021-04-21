Did Spring Break travel affect rise in Northern Utah COVID cases?

Welcome to Utah sign. Photo by Jaxon Lott on Unsplash

Both the state’s report of 590 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and the 59 cases detected in the Bear River Health District represent an increase in both numbers compared to recent weeks.

The last time the BRHD reported a daily increase of more than 59 new cases was Feb. 19 when the total was 67. About 70 percent of Wednesday’s cases in the district were from Cache County and the rest in Box Elder County, and with half of them in people under 30 it might be that spring break travel is the common theme.

Three more coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday, including two women from Iron and Utah counties and a man from Davis County. Utah’s COVID death toll has reached 2,177 in the 13 months of the pandemic

The 59 new cases in northern Utah means the total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have grown to 21,209.

There have been 236,713 total tests administered in northern Utah including 175,898 in Cache County, 59,193 in Box Elder County and 1,612 in Rich County.

From the start of the pandemic there have been 393,862 positive coronavirus cases in Utah.

The state health department said 34,472 more vaccines were administered since Tuesday and vaccinations in Utah now total 1.95 million. The number of fully vaccinated Utahns is 819,683.

More than 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been over 4.5 million total tests administered in the state. Since Tuesday 4,057 people were tested for the first time and a total of 15,496 tests were administered.

Utah’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown to 146, eight more than Tuesday, while 58 of those are in intensive care units, two more than on Tuesday. Since the outbreak 15,981 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 384 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.2 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.0 percent, which is when all results are included.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 185,465 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,022 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,167 positive cases in Franklin County, 376 in Bear Lake County and 353 in Oneida County.