Joyce Ann Bramwell Maw was reunited with her heavenly parents and husband, Lowell S. Maw, in the comfort of her home in Ogden, Utah on April 18, 2021. Joyce was born on May 24, 1933 to Harold Bramwell and Leona McBride. She grew up in Ogden where her parents had a grocery store and home.

Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Ogden High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in music from Brigham Young University in 1955. She also studied Spanish for two years while at BYU.

Joyce taught first grade and kindergarten for 14 years. During her first year of teaching, she was called to serve as a missionary in the Ogden Regional Mission in the Spanish-speaking branch where she met her husband, Lowell. This was a very special time in her life that she always spoke highly of.

She went on to serve a full-time mission in Uruguay in 1957, upon returning she went back to teaching and was again called to serve in the Spanish branch in Ogden.

Lowell and Joyce were married in the Salt Lake Temple in August 1966. They went on to adopt and raise 4 children. They were married for nearly 50 years before Lowell’s passing.

Joyce’s love for music and church and family history guided much of her life. She served in many church callings and teaching assignments, some of which included Primary President, Primary Music leader, nursery leader and Genealogy Consultant. She spent almost 20 years volunteering at the Ogden Family History Center and wrote many family and church history books.

She set a daily challenge to follow the inspirations she received and ask, “Have I done any good in the world today?” Joyce was a life-long learner and her family and others will continue to benefit from her years of family history, church history, and spiritual writing.

Joyce is survived by her children, John B. Maw, and Lori Ann (Charles) Putnam; sister, Sharon Truman; and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Streeper Maw; parents; brothers, H. Lynn Bramwell and Kenneth Bramwell; and children, William Glen Maw and Jamie Maw Strasters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

A viewing will be held prior to services at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Ogden City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.