Man and woman arrested for allegedly burglarizing Logan home

Booking photo for James T. Nielson and Tenielle M. Jorgensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan man and 28-year-old Logan woman have been arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into a Logan home over the weekend. James T. Nielson and Tenielle M. Jorgensen were booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

According to arrest reports, Logan City police officers were called to a burglary at a Logan residence on Sunday. The alleged victim stated when he got home, he found things missing from his house.

The man provided law enforcement with security footage from inside the home. It reportedly showed two individuals, a male and female walking through the house and rummaging through things.

Officers sent the video to other agencies, asking for assistance identifying the suspects. A Cache County sheriff’s deputy later recognized the male individual as Nielson and provided officers with his address.

The report stated, a search warrant was served to Nielson’s North Logan home . Inside they allegedly found some of the stolen property, along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Officers questioned Nielson. He allegedly said he and Jorgensen “got high and wanted to go on an adventure,” according to the report. She told him about the home that was always open.

Nielson said he couldn’t remember much due to him being high, but stated he remembered going inside the house and looking through things.

Nielson and Jorgensen were arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. They were both charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and two other misdemeanors.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Nielson and Jorgensen to remain in jail and appear Monday for detention hearings, to determine whether they will be allowed bail.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com