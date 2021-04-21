March 18, 1955 – April 18, 2021 (age 66)



Stephen Hayes Nelson, 66, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on April 18, 2021 at his home.

Born March 18, 1955 in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Cecil and Evelyn Nelson. Married Tami Jo Michaelson and after her too sudden passing, found love again and married Judy Nielsen, of Hyrum.

Survived by his loving wife Judy, his daughter Stephanie (Shawn) Evans, his sons T.J. (Jessica) Nelson, Brad (Sierra) Nelson, and Judd (Shani) Jewkes, and daughter Gennette (David) Spangler. Sisters Jeanette Hogan and Marcia (Tom) Todd, and brother Bryce (Marsha) Nelson. As well as 16 grandchildren who thought the world of him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Nelson, his brother in law Jack Hogan, his late wife Tami Nelson, and his grandson Dawson Jewkes.

A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St., Logan, Utah, on Friday, April 23, 2021 10:30-11:30 with graveside services directly following at the Hyrum City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.