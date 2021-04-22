Adopt a Trail at early May event as hiking season gets started

Highline trail, Logan Canyon

LOGAN — An event is happening Saturday May 1st from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at the Bowery at the Cache County Fairgrounds highlighting the extensive trail system we have in northern Utah.

The Adopt a Trail Party will feature LIVE bands, local food trucks, free bike check-ups, drawings and more

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Cache County’s Regional Trail and Active Transportation Coordinator Carly Lansche and Brent Thomas of the Cache Trails Alliance were our guests.

Thomas said there are over 75 trails in our area and people perhaps don’t realize how extensive our local trails are.

“And most people, if you talk to them about going up a trail, they say one or two or three that everybody goes to like the Wind Caves, or Green Canyon or something that people are familiar with. Our trail network is so interesting,” said Thomas.

Carly Lansche said their data has shown that trail use has been popular over the last year.

“Pretty much consistently between 2019 and 2020 and heading into 2021, there’s been a doubling, and in some cases a tripling of trail use. It’s pretty fascinating. That’s not significant here because it’s happening across the country,” she explained.

Lansche said the Adopt-a-Trail is a program sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and can be found across the country.

How it works is hikers can get onto a trail at least three different days and help maintain it, then they can post a sign on the trail that recognizes you or your organization or group as an adopter.

For more information see the Facebook page for Cache Trails Alliance.

AUDIO: Carly Lansche and Brent Thomas talk to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-22-2021