Boys & Girls Club offer help on talking to teens about intimacy

Jenny Schulze chief operating officer of the Northern Utah Boys & Girls Club stands in front of sign painted for teenagers to encourage them to be great. Schultze is scheduled to teach a workshop on how parents cant talk to their teens and pre-teens about intimacy.

BRIGHAM CITY – Talking to teens and preteens about intimacy can be challenging for any parent. Literature to help parents enlightened their kids with “The Talk” is tough to find.

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah is offering Families Talking Together, which is a course on how parents and care givers can talk to teens and preteens about sex. The course is free of charge and will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Adele C. Young Intermediate School located at 830 Law Drive in Brigham City.

“The program comes from a Latino lesson on family health,” said Jenny Schulze, chief operating officer of the organization. “I went through a three-day training presented by New York University Professor Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, PhD to certify as an instructor for the course.”

The May 5th evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Parent and Caregiver Dinner, then at 6:30 p.m. the Families Talking Together class will begin.

“Parents will go home with a workbook and feel a little more empowered to talk to their teens about sex,” Schultze said. “Even if their teen doesn’t want to talk or pushes them away, they still value what they have to say.”

Families Talking Together is a nationally-recognized program designed to increase parents and caregiver’s confidence in talking to teens and pre-teens about sex. Parents & caregivers who talk to their children can have a major impact on their teens’ decisions.

“The course is for everyone,” Schultz said. “We would like to have one in Logan, but we don’t have a place.”

If people from Cache Valley are interested and can’t attend the Brigham City meeting, they can contact Schulze at Jschulze@bcbrclub.org and she will set them up with an online program.

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah serves 1,100 to 1,200 youth between the ages of five to 15 years-old across Box Elder and Cache counties.