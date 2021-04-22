Colleen “Coco” Y. Passey was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and so many loved ones on April 19, 2021 after an unexpected struggle with Covid-19 at the age of 75.

She was born to Grant and Gladys (Forgey) Yeaman on January 1, 1946 in Chinook, MT and raised in a home with seven siblings.

Coco later moved to Ogden, UT where she attended Ogden High School and later graduated in 1964. After high school Coco spent the summer working in Yellowstone National Park with some of her dearest friends. She enjoyed telling her family the happy memories she made that summer.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Coco attended beauty school, completing 2800 hours and earning her license in Cosmetology and Esthetics. She quickly joined her mother’s side in her salon, “The Chalet Shop” in Ogden, UT. She took pride in making everyone who sat in her chair look and feel their best.

In 1990 she achieved one of her biggest goals by opening her own salon, “Coco’s Total Image” in Roy, UT. She loved being in the atmosphere of style, beauty, and fashion.

Coco was vibrant and could light up a room with her smile, energy, and life. She was a social butterfly, never afraid of making friends, and was always offering to help others and provided Christ-like service to more people than will ever be realized.

Of all her accomplishments in life, her greatest joys were her 3 children, Tanya Furlong, Tyson Worrall, and Jaimie (Jared) Hatch; her 7 amazing grandchildren, Jade, Morgen, Haylee, Tylee, Katelyn, Kalli, and Zachary; 2 great grandchildren, Kristen and Lily; and her 4 grand-dogs, Dexter, Bear, Tank, and Jersey.

She supported her kids and grandkids at every event, performance, and special occasion. She made each one of them feel like her favorite.

You can’t think of Coco without thinking of fruit salad at every event, orange cookies at Christmas, voicemails that begin with “Hi, Honey”, and her joyous love for Jesus Christ.

Coco is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and five of her siblings Sharon Norberg, Connie Cummings, Darrow Yeaman, Bob (Emma) Yeaman, Dan (Jan) Yeaman, and her sister-in-law Joyce Yeaman.

Coco is proceeded in death by her parents, her older brothers Donald Yeaman, Douglas Yeaman, her Brother-in-laws Frank Norberg and Clyde Cummings, and her guardian angel Kristen.

Her family would like to give special thanks to the palliative care team and the health care staff that provided care for her over the past two weeks at Mckay Dee Hospital.

Funeral Services are Saturday April 24th, 2021, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd Ogden UT.

Viewing for friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and for family from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Interment, West Weber Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed on Colleen’s obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com the day of the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.