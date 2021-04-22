Man peacefully surrenders after SWAT standoff in Providence

PROVIDENCE — SWAT teams and other emergency crews responded to a Providence apartment Thursday after a man threatened another individual with a gun. The standoff occurred at 358 N. Gateway Drive just before noon.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said deputies received a 911 call reporting the armed suspect had pointed the firearm at another acquaintance. He also made threats that he was going to “shoot it up with police.”

The suspect reportedly had a lengthy criminal and drug history, prompting officials to page Negotiation and SWAT teams to the area.

“We had everything in place and then it played out exactly the way we would want it to play out,” said Bartschi. “We communicated and talked with him, identified some ways we might be able to reduce some of the stresses the individual was facing. We worked through all of that stuff and were able to successfully communicate with this person to get them out without any harm or danger to anybody.”

As a precaution, deputies had initiated a reverse 911 call, instructing nearby residents to shelter in place. Several nearby schools were also put in lockdown until the man surrendered.

The suspect was treated by medical personnel and taken into custody without incident. His identity has not been released.

