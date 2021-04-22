July 3, 1938 – April 18, 2021 (age 82)



Raymond Heinz Leonhardt July 3, 1938 – April 18, 2021. A grand reunion occurred Sunday, April 18, 2021, as Ray was reunited with his parents, brothers and loved ones in the eternal heavens. A joyous occasion for him as he was surrounded with everlasting eternal love by his family in his final days and moments.

Ray was born July 3, 1938, the eldest of 3 children born to Heinz William Leonhardt and Gene Gates in Salt Lake City, Utah. In June of 1963 he married ReNee Haigh in the Salt Lake City temple. He graduated from Olympus High School, and went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. Upon his return he served in the US Army Reserves. He graduated from BYU with a degree in Education and a Master’s Degree from Utah State University. He started his teaching career in Randolph, Utah, and taught for 30 years at Lincoln Elementary in Hyrum, Utah, until he retired. He loved his students and enjoyed his years teaching and always looked forward to seeing and hearing of their successes in life.

He was a painting contractor and had a successful business painting many homes and businesses in Cache Valley. A talented writer, Ray loved writing poetry and had some of his poems published in Reader’s Digest. He was a talented artist and loved painting, drawing and photography. An avid outdoorsman, he looked forward to spending time fishing and hunting with his beloved hunting companion Cache. Each year he anxiously awaited the opening day of duck and pheasant hunting season and spent much time on the water and in the fields with family and friends.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities one of his favorite that of a home teacher. He faithfully served as a temple worker in the Logan Temple for many years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. Genealogy was important to him and many hours were dedicated to it as he searched for loved ones. His family was the most important part of his life, we enjoyed camping, Sunday afternoon jeep rides, picking elderberries, searching ditch banks for asparagus and watercress, boating at Strawberry Reservoir, and many family reunions at his home in Hyrum. He loved and looked forward to the many hunting and fishing trips he shared with his son Mark. His daughters were the loves of his life. He looked forward to and enjoyed going on many trips with his daughter Annalee. In his later years as his health declined, his daughters Teresa and Ruth took him into their homes to love and care for him. He later returned to his home in Hyrum and was lovingly cared for by his son Mark and daughter-in-law Mary for the last 4 years.

Ray is survived by ReNee, their five children, Mark (Mary Lou), Cherlynn (Troy) Weaver, Teresa (Ted Clark), Ruth (Ken) Neumann, and Annalee (Sam Lewis). He has 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Shauntay, Jacob, Arianna, Katy, Samantha & Lexi and 2 great-grandchildren, Irie & Dakota.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gordon and Steven, and grandson Joshua.

Funeral services are under the arrangement of Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 So. Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT.

A viewing will be held Monday, April 26 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary.